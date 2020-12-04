Deepshikha Deshmukh celebrates girl power in this BTS pic from Coolie No. 1 song 'Teri Bhabhi'

New Delhi: While the rip-roaring trailer of 'Coolie No. 1' continues to trend, Pooja Entertainment has dropped another fun surprise in the form of an entertaining song, ‘Teri Bhabhi.’ Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh was present during the shoot that unfolded on a railway station with hundreds of dancers and the lead pair Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

But what she most loved was spending time with an inspiring group of women dancers who were dressed as coolies and held their own with remarkable energy during the long and grueling sequence.

Deepshikha has often said how she loves to see strong, independent women on her sets.

Deepshikha shared a snapshot of that memory with the caption, “Celebrating girl power and the magic of cinema on the sets of 'Coolie No. 1. Such fun memories of shooting ‘Teri Bhabhi’ with these lovely women.”

Recalling the great time she had during the shoot, Deepshikha added -The release of the song brought back memories of that incredibly lovely day for her. She also mentioned The energy on the sets was electric and everyone including Varun and Sara danced their heart out

Coolie No. 1 will release on Amazon Prime on December 25, Produced by Pooja Entertainment, and Directed by David Dhawan.