Deepshikha Deshmukh introduces her kids to organic farming amid lockdown

New Delhi: Film producer and the founder of 'Love Organically' brand, Deepshikha Deshmukh, wife of MLA Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, feels a deep connection with nature. She is all for organic stuff and bats for holistic living.

The Deshmukh family grows most of its vegetables in its farm in Latur and Deepshikha’s mother-in-law Vaishali Deshmukh personally looks after it. “I am extremely proud and thankful to Aai (mother-in-law) who manages the farm and all the produce. She fiercely advocates healthy food and makes sure the family has enough of home-grown jevan on the table every day,” said Deepshikha.

“I feel a deep sense of oneness with nature and since the lockdown, the feeling has only grown. The garden seems so alive to me as if it is saying something new every day which is why I make sure that my kids are also in the garden with me. Nothing can teach better than Mother Earth,” she added.

“I want my children to be knowledgeable about the basics in farming, if I may use that word. They need to be aware of the journey the food takes before it is on their plate and how good farming habits mean healthy food,” Deepshikha said,

Deepshikha’s little daughter, in fact, wants to become an 'Earth Trainer'. When asked what the word meant, the child confidently said it is someone who looks after the earth, "I will make sure people plant more trees and use only recyclable plastic. Have studied the character of Mother Earth and she needs special care from all of us," the child asserts.

“I have taken a pledge to reduce my carbon footprint. Mother Earth is giving us signs to be more mindful of how we live and what we consume and it is time to connect more deeply with our planet,” added Deepshikha.