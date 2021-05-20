Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary, to officially change pronouns to they/them

Los Angeles: American singer Demi Lovato has shared a video on Twitter stating the decision to "officially be changing my pronouns to they/them". In a series of tweets Lovato posted on Wednesday (India time), the singer added they would henceforth be identifying as non-binary.

"Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all -- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato tweeted.

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all -- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward Sparkling heart," the singer said in another tweet.

"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning & coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," Lovato further tweeted.

"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way," the singer wrote in another tweet.

Lovato's latest announcement comes in the wake of their declaration in March that they were pansexual.