DeshKaZee: Bollywood celebs extend support to Puneet Goenka over ZEEL-Sony merger, bash China for poaching investors

New Delhi: The mega-merger of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India was announced a few days back. However, after Invesco's recent stand on the matter, frivolous reporting by a section of media was observed.

Also, this raises suspicion on Invesco acting as a puppet of China's possible conspiracy against ZEEL-Sony mega-merger. Recently, many big names from Bollywood such as 'showman' Subhash Ghai and Boney Kapoor tweeted in support of Zee group. They wrote:

I wonder if small investors from China can shake an indian company like @ZEECorporate built by indian promotors @subhashchandra since 30 years with purely indian content ethos n ethics wid excellent status in media world Is it giving a wrong signal to future corporate culture? — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) October 6, 2021

Zee which was first Indian channel promoted by Indian nationalist @subhashchandra always supported & nurtured Indian entertainment sector now hounded by American and Chinese investors.Pray Zee Entertainment remains in original Indian entrepreneur’s passionate hands @punitgoenka — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 5, 2021

ZEE TV,first Indian channel cultivated by @subhashchandra to India’s biggest entertainment company has always been pioneer in Indian content.I wish that it continues to progress under the leadership of @punitgoenka & an all Indian Management and pray for a great future for them. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 6, 2021

Zee is the first Indian channel and has provided tremendous support to the indian entertainment industry .Today American and Chinese investors are trying to poach it.Hope Zee remains in original passionate hands. @subhashchandra @punitgoenka @PMOIndia #bycottchina — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) October 5, 2021

Lately, some media reports have been falsely citing Invesco's version to take on ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka, though everything seems fabricated as these reports have failed terribly in their mala fide attempt to malign the image of esteemed organisation - ZEEL and its MD & CEO Punit Goenka.

#ZeeTV hs bn one of the major pillars of Indian entertainment industry .

Its @subhashchandra ji’s vision which created so many job opportunities who r entertaining the country since a decade .

Let’s nt allow #American & #Chinese investors to destroy its strength. @punitgoenka — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 6, 2021

Recently, Dr Subhash Chandra - Founder, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, stated some tough questions for Invesco who is believed to be acting at someone's behest --pointing all fingers on China.

Dr Subhash Chandra’s facts-laden statement leaves no room for any confusion and highlights the dubious intention of the media publishers, who have been levelling false and baseless comments on ZEEL.

On whose behest is #Invesco acting? Founder, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Dr Subhash Chandra's (@subhashchandra) tough questions are bound to make Invesco uncomfortable Read more: https://t.co/CVyjHsQpqf pic.twitter.com/1ZWkZpP0Cx — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 5, 2021

The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in its board meeting held on 21st September 2021, had unanimously provided in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL.

The Board had evaluated not only on financial parameters but also on the strategic value which the partner brings to the table. The Board had concluded that the merger will be in the best interest of all the shareholders and stakeholders.

Punit Goenka will continue as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures India.