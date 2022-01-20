Dhanush-Aishwaryaa separation: Here's what Rajinikanth said about his son-in-law in VIRAL video

NEW DELHI: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took the internet by storm after they announced their decision to head for separation. The duo issued a joint statement on social media and stated that they were parting ways as couple after 18 years of togetherness. Aishwarya, who is the eldest daughter of souhern superstar Rajinikanth, tied the knot with Dhanush in a lavish ceremony in 2004. They two share two kids - Yatra and Linga.

Meanwhile, an old video of 'Thalaiva' has surfaced on social media where he is seen talking about Dhanush. The clip, which has gone viral on on the internet, shows Rajinikanth showering his son-in-law Dhanush with some kind words. As per reports, the video was captured at the music launch of Rajinikanth's film 'Kaala'.

"Dhanush is a wonderful boy. He respects his parents, considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good man, a good talent," Rajinikanth says in the video.

Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts. "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

“Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter. Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: “No caption needed only your understanding and your love necessary!"

Aishwaryaa has directed films such as the Tamil romantic-thriller '3' and black-comedy 'Vai Raja Vai'. Dhanush was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai's romantic-drama 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.