NEW DELHI: Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday rubbished all the rumours that stated he was unwell and has been hospitalised.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video message with all his fans and well wishers assuring them that he is doing fine.

Not only that he also sang a song from one of his movies Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969) and asked his fans not to believe in rumours.

He took to his social media handle and wrote, "Friends, With Love to you all ."

In the video, Dharm paji said, "Hello friends, be positive, think positive, life will be positive. Main chup hoon, bimaar nahi. Anyway, kuch na kuch baat chalti rehti hai, hawa udti rehti hai. Woh tha na mera gaana, 'Bura Mat Suno Bura Mat Dekho Bura Mat Kaho'. Take care, love each other, be good to each other. Okay? Life will be beautiful."

While ending the video, he also gave a kiss to his fans and well wishers.

For the unversed, Dharmendra was admitted last month for back pain and later the actor took to his social media handle and shared that it happened due to muscle pull and also asked everyone not to overdo things.

