Dharmendra

Dharmendra remembers Bollywood's first female comedian Tun Tun

Veteran actor Dharmendra dropped one of his stills with yesteryear actress Tun Tun from the movie 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya'. Fans became extremely nostalgic after seeing his post.

Dharmendra remembers Bollywood&#039;s first female comedian Tun Tun

Mumbai: Uma Devi Khatri, popularly known as Tun Tun, is the first female comedian in Hindi cinema. To date, people remember her for her comic timing. 

Veteran star Dharmendra is one of the fortunate actors who had received several opportunities to share screen space with Tun Tun.

On Wednesday, Dharmendra took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working with Tun Tun."TunTun ji was my most darling heroine. I miss such loving persons ..... but life goes on and on," he tweeted.

Dharmendra also shared one of his stills with Tun Tun from the movie 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya'. Fans became extremely nostalgic after seeing Dharmendra`s post for Tun Tun. 

"It was a beautiful film. Miss Tun Tun ji," a social media user commented. "Cute post. Woh bhi kya samay tha," another one wrote.

Tun Tun passed away at the age of 80 in 2004. 'Mr & Mrs 55', 'Pyaasa', 'Aar Paar' and 'Mome Ki Gudiya' among others are her iconic films. She was also an accomplished playback singer.

