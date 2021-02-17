Dia Mirza hails woman priest who solemnised her wedding- See pics

New Delhi: Actress Dia Mirza hailed the woman priest, Sheela Atta, who solemnized her wedding ceremony with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. The actress got married in the presence of family members and a few close friends.

Dia took to Twitter, and posted a picture of Sheela Atta performing the wedding rituals, while the actress and her groom Vaibhav are seen standing looking at the fire. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality.”

Take a look at Dia’s post:

The wedding ceremony took place at actor-environmentalist Dia’s Bandra home on February 15, with the following of strict COVID-19 protocols.

Dia looked ravishing in a red Banarasi saree and heavy jewellery while her husband looked dapper in a white sherwani with golden-beige safa.

Sharing the wedding pictures on February 16, Dia penned a heartfelt note which read, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you all. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

On the work front, Dia was last seen in the 2020 film ‘Thappad’, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.