close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee urge Indians to take part in Global Climate Strike

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to wipeout 54,000 mangroves.

Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee urge Indians to take part in Global Climate Strike

Mumbai: The latest Bollywood celebrities to protest the destruction of Aarey forest for the sake of Mumbai Metro are actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dia Mirza.

The two actors have not only protested against the government decision to raze trees to build a Metro car shed at Aarey, they have also spoken against the destruction of the green cover for projects like real estate development in Gurgaon and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project.

On Thursday morning, both the actors tweeted: "Aarey Forest in Mumbai, Aravalli hills in Gurgaon, the Bullet Train projectï¿½ destroying green cover for "development" is going to have devastating consequences. It's time we strike back. Join the #GlobalClimateStrikeIndia in your city from Sep 20-27. #ChangeIsComing".

Several Bollywood stars have protested the Mumbai civic body's decision to cut down 2,700 trees of Aarey Colony to accommodate a proposed Metro car shed project.

In Gurgaon, the BJP government has sanctioned 60,000 acres of forest land in the Aravallis for real estate development.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to wipeout 54,000 mangroves.

As part of the campaign titled #GlobalClimateStrikeIndia, people are being requested to walk out of their homes and workplaces between September 20 and 27, and protest against the destruction of the environment.

 

Tags:
Dia MirzaManoj BajpayeeGlobal Climate Strike
Next
Story

Rajkummar Rao: My parents were proud of me being an actor

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today