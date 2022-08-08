NewsLifestylePeople
Dia Mirza shares video of son Avyaan calling her 'mamma' for the first time: Watch

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last year in February, and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed Avyaan. 

Dia Mirza shares video of son Avyaan calling her 'mamma' for the first time: Watch

Mumbai: Actor Dia Mirza’s one-year-old son Avyaan always melts hearts every time he graces our Instagram feed. Some time ago, Dia shared yet another adorable video of him and we just cannot stop drooling over him! In the video, little Avyaan is heard saying `Mumma` and well, according to Dia, this is the first time Avyaan has called her `Mamma`.

Avyaan turned one in May this year. On the occasion of his birthday, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to pen an emotional note, recalling how the little one fought severe health conditions.

Dia informed how her little survivor had to go through life-saving surgeries to heal. Right after his birth, Avyaan was diagnosed with necrotizing enterocolitis and had to go through surgery. He stayed in the hospital`s NICU for almost 90 days.


Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last year in February, and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed Avyaan. On the work front, Dia has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja`s `Dhak Dhak` alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film `Dhak Dhak` belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.Dia will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha`s upcoming film `Bheed`.

