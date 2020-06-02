Dia Mirza urges everyone to donate PPE kits for frontline workers, thanks all who stepped up

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-producer Dia Mirza stepped forward to do her bit in the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. To show her support to the frontline workers in Mumbai fighting an everyday battle, Dia urged people to donate PPE kits for the medical staff.

In a post on social media, the 'Kaafir' actress has thanked her fans who have generously contributed to donate 500 PPE kits to Mumbai's KEM hospital's frontline workers. She wrote: “A big thank you to all you generous and kind people,” said Dia with photographs of packed PPE boxes which says 'Made Possible by the Fans of Dia Mirza. KEM Hosptial, Parel.'

The actress in association with Tring, a Mumbai-based company has urged people to donate to the cause of Mumbai’s frontline workers who fall in the highly-vulnerable category. While keeping the donation request ongoing, Dia added: "If you'd like to contribute to keeping our medicos safe, pls go to this link. https://www.tring.co.in/Diya-Mirza" and donate.

In return for the contribution, Dia has promised her fans a list of rewards. Depending on the number of PPEs donated, the actress can either mention the donor in a post, send across a video recording or even engage in a video conference call. #Unite for Humanity, the actress urges.

Other celebs too have joined the initiative include Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur to name a few.