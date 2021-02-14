Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi photos from pre-wedding bash goes viral, Shah Rukh Khan's manager welcomes her to family

NEW DELHI: Dia Mirza seems to have found the man of her dreams - Vaibhav Rekhi, a businessman based out of Mumbai. According to reports, the two are said to be head over heels in love with each other and are all set to enter the wedlock. The couple's families are also ecstatic about the couple's wedding as seen in Dia Mirza's pre-wedding bash pictures.

Last night, Pooja Dadlani, who is Shah Rukh Khan's manager and is related to Rekhi family, took to Instagram and shared Dia and Vaibhav pictures from pre-wedding bash. In the caption, she wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family, we all love you." Dia responded to the post with a heart emoji in the comment section.

The intimate pre-wedding bash was held at a restaurant and was only meant for close family and friends, said a Pinkvilla report. "Dia will get married in a traditional ceremony, but a registrar will also be going to her residence to register the marriage." Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

For the pre-wedding celebration on Saturday, Dia wore a white midi dress with choker neckline and completed the look with a floral hairpin, looking nothing short of an angel. She was exuding happiness as she exited the restaurant and even posed for the paparazzi present outside. When they congratulated her on her upcoming wedding, she thanked them for the good wishes.

Dia Mirza is ready to tie the knot with Vaibhav on February 15 in an intimate wedding ceremony, according to Spotboye report. However, there has been no official announcement by the actress yet.

This will be Dia Mirza’s second wedding as her first marriage was with film producer Sahil Sangha. However, the couple parted ways in 2019 after 11 years of marriage. She had released a statement about the same on Twitter, she wrote, "We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."