हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diana Ross

Diana Ross's first album 'Thank You' in 15 years shot at her home amid pandemic

"Thank You" is the follow-up to Ross`s 2006 album "I Love You", and was recorded entirely in her home studio during the pandemic.

Diana Ross&#039;s first album &#039;Thank You&#039; in 15 years shot at her home amid pandemic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Diana Ross has shared details of her first album in 15 years, titled "Thank You".

"Thank You" is the follow-up to Ross`s 2006 album "I Love You", and was recorded entirely in her home studio during the pandemic, reports bbc.com. Due for release in September, this will be Ross`s 25th solo studio album and 43rd overall.

"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love," the 77-year-old veteran singer said in a statement.

"I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," she added. The title track, released on Thursday midnight, is a gospel-pop number that recalls the star`s Motown years.

A press release said the album "offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness" and that "with its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together".

Ross has co-written all 13 tracks, working with a variety of contemporary names including Jack Antonoff, who has emerged as a key collaborator for female artistes like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, St Vincent and Lorde.

The soul singer started her career at Motown in the 1960s, achieving stardom with The Supremes, on chartbusters such as "Baby Love", "Stop! In The Name Of Love" and "You Keep Me Hanging On".

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Diana Rossdiana ross albumDiana Ross songsPandemiccovidCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Fitness demands only perseverance: Shane Makan

Must Watch

PT14M47S

PM Modi launches customized crash course programme