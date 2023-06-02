topStoriesenglish2616806
AL PACINO

Did Al Pacino Ask His 29-Year-Old Pregnant Girlfriend To Undergo Paternity Test?

Al Pacino is 83 and his GF is reportedly eight months pregnant. 

Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Al Pacino reportedly demanded a paternity test from his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah as he doubted her pregnancy. According to TMZ, the 83-year-old didn't believe he could get Noor pregnant because of "a medical issue that typically causes infertility."

Noor already went through with the test, and it's proven that the Hollywood star is indeed the father of her child, reports aceshowbiz.com. News about Noor's pregnancy emerged in late May.

She is reportedly eight months along and Al's representative revealed that the twosome will be welcoming their first child together in a month. The 'House of Gucci' star, however, was actually not planning to have baby No. 4. It is also noted that it may be too soon for them as they have only been dating for a year.

Al and Noor were first rumoured to be dating in April 2022 when they were snapped grabbing dinner together. According to Page Six, they had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic. "Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic," a source told the outlet.

The insider further said that Al and Noor aren't bothered by their age difference of decades. "She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well," the source went on noting.

"The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money."

Additionally, dating an older man isn't something new for Noor. "She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen," the source shared.
 

