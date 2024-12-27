Did Ranbir Kapoor Push Alia Bhatt’s Hand Away While Posing With Raha Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, often in the limelight for their family moments, have found themselves at the center of a fresh controversy. During the Kapoor family’s Christmas Eve celebration, a video surfaced online where netizens claimed Ranbir “pushed away” Alia’s hand while they posed with their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows Ranbir adjusting Raha’s dress. Some misinterpreted this as him pushing Alia’s hand away. However, a closer look reveals that the gesture was unintentional, as Ranbir was simply focused on ensuring Raha looked picture-perfect.

Fans of the couple have rushed to their defense, pointing out how Ranbir and Alia are doting parents who never miss an opportunity to express their love for their daughter. Despite constant scrutiny and negativity from a section of social media users, the couple remains unaffected.

Alia and Ranbir, celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most beloved power couples, continue to radiate happiness and prioritize their family. With their little bundle of joy, Raha, by their side, they seem unfazed by the unwarranted speculations.