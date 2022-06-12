NEW DELHI: Actress Harleen Sethi took to social media and shared a picture of herself donning a lilac trackuit. However, what caught everyone's attention was that the actress was seen taking a sly dig at her former boyfriends with her caption. And we wonder, if she was hinting indirectly at 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal.

On Sunday (June 12), Harleen shared a photo where she is seen happily posing for the camera on a street. She captioned it writing, "Cos roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did, Outfit: Boyfriend’s track suit."

Now for the unversed, Harleen and Vicky were in a relationship for a short period. Vicky even made their relationship official by sharing a picture of them together after the screening of his film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. However, the duo later parted ways for the reasons best known to them. Vicky then started dating Katrina Kaif, with whom he is now married.

Well, this is not the first time Harleen has supposedly taken at dig at Vicky.

A few days before Vicky tied the knot with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif in a dreamy wedding in Jodhpur, the 'Broken But Beautiful' actress Harleen had shared a cryptic note that drew her fans attention.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next feature in 'Govinda Naam Mera', Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic and a film directed by Anand Tiwari. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand has films like 'Tiger 3', 'Jee Le Zaraa', 'Jewel Of India', 'Merry Christmas', 'Phone Bhoot' in her kitty.

Harleen Sethi became popular with ALTBalaji's 'Broken But Beautiful', where she appeared opposite Vikrant Massey. She was also seen in 'The Test Case 2'. The actress will reportedly be seen next Hotstar Series, 'Sultan of Delhi'. Directed by Milan Luthria, it will feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, Neha Sharma and Mouni Roy in key roles, and will also reportedly star Vinay Pathak, Anupria Goenka, Anjum Sharma, Sunil Kumar Palwal, and Nishant Dahiya.