Did you know Gulshan Grover's Rival Chipped in Money to Pay a Producer to Ruin the 'Bad Man's Career? Read on

New Delhi: The versatile and multi-dimensional performer Maniesh Paul welcomed the Bad Man of Bollywood Gulshan Grover in the latest episode of his podcast to make some jaw-dropping revelations of the latter’s career.

In the latest episode of The Maniesh Paul Podcast, the actor and host welcomed one of the most iconic and favourite villains of Indian cinema Gulshan Grover. Unearthing some interesting facts of Gulshan Grover’s career, the podcast offers insights into the journey of the legendary on screen villain.

Spilling out scandalous details, Gulshan Grover revealed a time when a producer offered him as a film’s lead on a condition that he doesn’t do a negative role until this film is done. It took over a year and half for the film which eventually didn’t even end of made. It was a ploy by his rivals in the industry as they collectively funded the producer to do so.

Adding another insight, Grover revealed to Maniesh that he made a conscious decision to avoid protagonist roles and also gave an example of a film starring Kamal Haasan, Padmini Kolhapure etc where he was offered Hassan’s role.

With the latest episode, Maniesh yet again added another gem to his podcast series, wherein Gulshan Grover himself widely appreciated Maniesh for his multi-dimensional talent.

Currently gearing for his web series debut, Maniesh Paul impressed the audience across quarters with his performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo last year.