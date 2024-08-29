Did You Know? Irrfan Khan Moved To Tears By Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Performance

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned for his profound and compelling portrayals, has once again left an indelible mark on the film industry with his remarkable performances. Siddiqui's ability to deliver deeply impactful stories has solidified his reputation as a versatile and dedicated actor.

A standout moment in Siddiqui's career came with his role in the film ‘New York’. In this critically acclaimed movie, Siddiqui played Zilgai, a character who symbolizes suffering and resilience after being wrongly accused of involvement in the 9/11 attacks. His portrayal of Zilgai, scarred by trauma yet enduring in his strength, has been widely celebrated.

In a revealing interview, director Kabir Khan shared insights into Siddiqui's powerful performance. Khan recalled, “Ali Abbas Zafar was my assistant (director) on New York. He showed me Nawazuddin’s audition. I said do anything but we have to get this guy.”

Khan described an intense scene from the film involving Siddiqui, recounting, “It’s a non-stop 3-4 minute take and I never did another take because when I said cut, some of the people in the crew were crying and some of them were clapping. I remember Irrfan walking in half an hour later and he said everyone’s talking about Nawaz’s performance.”

Khan praised Siddiqui’s exceptional acting skill, noting, “It was quite an intense scene and Nawaz just did it in one shot which proves what an impactful and method actor he is. He is simply natural. Delivering a scene that is 3-4 minutes nonstop and intense doesn't come easy but that is what Nawaz is all about, an actor par excellence. Everyone was spellbound by his acting chops and his caliber of just nailing a scene.”

The emotional depth of Siddiqui’s performance even brought the late Irrfan Khan to tears. Khan recounted, “I took Irrfan to the monitor and I played it and as he was watching it, tears were streaming down Irrfan’s face. He went and hugged Nawaz.”

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to captivate audiences with his diverse roles, his performance in ‘New York’ remains a standout example of his unparalleled talent and significant contribution to cinema.