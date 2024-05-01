New Delhi: Aamir Khan is one of the most celebrated names in today's world. The superstar has made his name across the globe owing to some marvelous performances and films that have etched a special place in our hearts. While on his blockbuster cinematic journey spanning 36 years, Aamir Khan has treated the audiences with some beautiful stories as a producer, director, and actor too, which has kept the audiences hooked on it. Besides this, the journey of Aamir Khan's entry into Indian cinema is also interesting and exciting.

In the recent episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', superstar Aamir Khan was invited as a guest to be part of the show. This was the first time Aamir was seen visiting the show, and during the talk show, he credited 'Maharashtra Bandh' as the reason behind his entry into Indian cinema.

Elaborating this, Aamir Khan said, "Three days before my theater play, it was Maharashtra bandh. Due to this, I couldn't make it to the rehearsals. The director asked me to leave the show. I was in tears because they threw me out just two days before the play! I couldn't get into intercollege. Just then, two guys came along. They offered me a diploma film at the Pune Institute. I immediately boarded the bus and finished shooting. Another student, who was working as an editor there, saw that film. Impressed by my work, he offered me a film. After seeing those two films, director Ketan Mehta cast me in 'Holi (1984). After watching Holi, Mansoor and Nasir Sahab said, Let's make a film with him. That's where they got the idea of making a film with me because I was a good actor, and that's how 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' happened. So, if it wasn't Maharashtra Bandh that day, maybe I wouldn't have become a star.

This is definitely an interesting story to listen to, but it also shows the hard work and struggles Aamir Khan has gone through before his big-screen debut. Owing to his phenomenal work in Indian cinema, he has contributed a major chunk to the entertainment sector and has also contributed greatly to society.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who, under his Aamir Khan Productions, treated the audiences with the beautiful film 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao, is currently shooting for 'Sitare Zameen Par', which is set for Christmas 2024 release.