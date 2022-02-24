Did you know star Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is bowled over by her latest 'crush' Kartik Aaryan?

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has a massive fan following among the youth. And now recently he has found one more addition to his never-ending list of female fans - and this time it is none other than female Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Team India's female cricketer, Smriti Mandhana is all hearts for the Dhamaka star as she called Kartik Aaryan her crush in a recent interview.

In a recent press conference, Smriti said, "I had seen Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last movie. I liked this film very much, due to which I watched this film 2 times. I really liked this film and Kartik Aaryan is my crush."

Kartik Aaryan fans adore him and are often spotted outside his house waiting or some even got tattoos of his name.  

On the work front, Kartik will soon be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

 

