Did You Know: Tamannaah Bhatia Was Gifted World's 5th Biggest Diamond Worth Crores By This Person

Actress Tamannah Bhatia has once again hit the headlines as she is said to be possessing the fifth-largest diamond in the world, which is worth around Rs 2 crore. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Did You Know: Tamannaah Bhatia Was Gifted World's 5th Biggest Diamond Worth Crores By This Person Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been hitting headlines lately, both for personal as well as professional reasons. The actress was recently in the news for her anthology 'Lust Stories', which has been streaming on Netflix. Tamanaah has also been trending for her whirlwind romance with actor Vijay Varma.

Now, the actress has once again hit the headlines as she is said to be possessing the fifth-largest diamond in the world, which is worth around Rs 2 crore. As per reports, the diamond was gifted to Tamannaah by south superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, after she was impressed by her performance in the superhit Telugu film 'Sye Raa'. 

For the uninitiated, the film in question 'Sye Raa' was produced by Upasana's husband Ram Charan and her father-in-law Chiranjeevi. It also starred Kiccha Sudeep, Jagapathy Babu, Ravi Kishen, Anushka Shetty, Vijay Sethupathy, Nayanthara and Niharika in key roles. While 'Sye Raa' did not create much of a lasting impact but Tamannaah was hailed for her aura and strong screen presence that she displayed in the film. Upasana too was mighty impressed by Tamannah's contribution to the film and hence, decided to express her delight by gifting her with an expensive gift.

Upasana had also tweeted a photo featuring Tamannaah flaunting the diamond ring and wrote, "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy."

Replying to Upasana's post, Tamannaah Bhatia had tweeted, "This bottle opener shall have many memories attached to it. Felt awesome to catch up after so long, waiting to see you soon, miss u more."

Besides the diamond ring owned by Tamannaah, the other big diamonds in the world are The Oppenheimer Blue Diamond Ring, The Graff Pink, The Cullinan Dream, and the Pink Star.

