NEW DELHI: Riding high on the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan continues to thank fans on social media for their support and positive feedback for the film.

Kartik, who is very active on Twitter, usually has question-answer sessions where he answers some of his fans' questions. On Wednesday, Kartik conducted yet another Q&A session, during which he revealed his favourite scene from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

When asked by a fan what is his favourite scene from the film, Kartik replied saying, "#AmijeTomar Tandav and #RoohBaba ka Entry Scene are among my Fav scenes #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Another fan asked him how he was feeling after delivering one of the big blockbusters of the year and Kartik, in a very witty way, replied "Feeling Like a Shehzada". 'Shehzada' is the name of his upcoming film opposite Kriti Sanon.

And, another fan asked which film he considers to be a game-changer in his career. The fan wrote, "Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which film do you consider a game-changer for you?" He gave credit to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 has been the biggest Game changer for me.

Apart from Kartik, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles and is directed by Anees Bazmee. Produced by T-series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is a sequel to the 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kartik has a few other interesting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun's hit movie 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo' and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill and Allu Aravind. Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F and in Hansal Mehta's Captain India.