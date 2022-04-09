New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt's character of 'Adheera' in KGF 2, is one of the biggest highlights that the audience is eagerly waiting for. The actor's transformation into a deadly villain has been garnering immense love from the audience, much before the release of the film.

Be it the role of protagonist or antagonist, Dutt has always left the audience stunned with his impressive performance. He is probably the most loved and admired villain the audience has ever seen, and that is the reason his character of 'Adheera' in his upcoming KGF 2 has been eagerly awaited by the audience. As the actor will be seen in a whole new avatar after a long time, he was also delighted to be a part of such a big project.

While on the trailer launch of the film, the actor was seen talking about the team and thanked his wife, Manyata Dutt for encouraging him to do KGF 2. He said "This journey of KGF Chapter 2 has been a lesson for me after 45 years. This film was made as a family even the spot boys, the junior artist we are all family. I want to thank Yash for being a superb co-star such a humble man, my younger brother. Thank you Raveena, Prashanth thank you for making Adheera. Most importantly I want to thank my wife who pushed me to do KGF 2."

Besides KGF 2 which is all set to release on April 14, 2022, Sanjay Dutt has ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.