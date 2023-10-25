Diljit Dosanjh Goes Global! Singer Collaborated With 'Cheap Thrills' For New Single 'Hass Hass'

New Delhi: Punjab's heart throb Diljit Dosanjh and Australian pop singer Sia have announced their cooperation with the release of their surprise track 'Hass Hass,' which will be available to their fans worldwide on October 26.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh announced the new single on Instagram Stories. The actor wrote,"Surprise! @siamusic is the one and only Queen. Hass Hass is a brand new tune."

Simultaneously, Sia also shared the same album artwork, which features both in their respective famous styles. Sharing his excitement working with Sia, Diljit said, "Creating 'Hass Hass' with Sia has been a memorable journey. This collaboration is exceptionally special, as Sia has ventured into singing in Punjabi. She is effortless and absolutely incredible. This song is all about spreading happiness and positivity, and we hope it touches the hearts of people across the globe."

Sia's global chartbusters include Cheap Thrills, Unstoppable, and Chandelier. Diljit Dosanjh has also become famous with songs such as 'Proper Patola' and 'Do You Know' and 'Patiala Peg' among others. Dosanjh has also acted in several Punjabi films.

The year gone by has been famous for Diljit as he has performed in stadiums and arenas in the US (Prudential Center, EagleBank Arena, American Airlines Center, YouTube Theater), UK (O2 Arena), and the first-ever Indian to perform and sell out at Rogers Arena Vancouver Scotiabank Arena Toronto in Canada.

The singer has made a name for himself worldwide as Diljit is the first Indian artist to perform and sell out the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Brisbane Entertainment Centre. He had made the record with the highest number of tickets ever sold for any Indian artist.

The singer has also made a name for himself in movies like 'Phillauri', 'Soorma', 'Welcome To New York', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari', and 'Good Newwz', among others.

On the work front, he is now all set to star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in 'The Crew'. Diljit also has the Punjabi movie 'Ranna Ch Dhanna' alongside Sonam Bajwa, and Shehnaaz Gill in his kitty. He will also be seen in 'Chamkila' which is helmed by acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali and also stars Parineeti Chopra.