Dipika Kakar reveals suffering from miscarriage last year, Shoaib Ibrahim says 'it was hard on us'

New Delhi: The popular couple in the TV industry Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently announced that they are expecting their first baby. While they were showered with love from friends and fans, the television actress revealed that she was pregnant last year but had a miscarriage and the news shook social media.

While talking to ETimes, Dipika revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the sixth week of her pregnancy last February. She said, "Because of that we were a bit scared this time and I am sure all of you would understand that. It’s not just us, many go through this."

Shoaib even said that while the world spoke about her weight gain last year, her health deteriorated because of the miscarriage and it was really hard on them.

The couple shared the good news of their pregnancy on Instagram. They wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. They even dropped a picture of themselves while twinning in white. While they had their backs towards the camera, the two actors were seen sporting caps with 'Mom to be' and 'Dad to be' written on them respectively.

Dipika and Shoaib met for the first time on the sets of their superhit show 'Sasural Simar Ka.' Both fell in love and finally tied the knot on February 22, 2018.