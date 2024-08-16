Director Ayan Mukerji Delighted By ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ Winning Three National Film Awards

New Delhi: Director Ayan Mukerji is basking in the glory of his film, ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’, which has achieved a remarkable feat by winning three National Film Awards. Mukerji expressed his profound happiness and gratitude for the recognition, which highlights the film's excellence in various facets of filmmaking.

In a heartfelt statement, Mukerji shared his excitement: “It’s a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has received at the National Awards.

The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da's compositions, coupled Amitabh’s lyrics and with Arijit's voice, is something I feel so proud and grateful for!”

Mukerji went on to emphasize the collaborative effort that went into the film, noting the significant contributions of the entire team: “From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort which continues to give us so much love.”

The National Film Awards honored ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ in three categories that is Best Film in AVGC, Best Music Direction and Best Playback Singer, underscoring its impressive achievements. This recognition not only celebrates the film’s artistic and technical accomplishments but also cements Mukerji’s vision of integrating rich Indian mythology with contemporary cinema.