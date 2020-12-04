हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disability

Disability is only when someone gives up: Amit Sadh

The series captures the true story of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Senger, who fought against all odds in war as well as personal life.

Disability is only when someone gives up: Amit Sadh

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh says his upcoming starrer, the web series Zidd, is an ode to the bravery of an extraordinary man.

The series captures the true story of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Senger, who fought against all odds in war as well as personal life.

"The show is an ode to an extraordinary man's bravery, who believes in moving forward, whether it's fighting in a war or being in a wheelchair," said Amit.

Having played such an inspirational character, he points out the word 'disability' needs to be redefined, adding that physical challenges never restrict an individual from achieving a dream but giving up does.

"I truly believe a person's disability does not define or label them in any form. It is their will and determination that makes them stand out and is a huge inspiration," said Amit, adding: "Disability is only when someone gives up, and not because of a physical challenge. I know of many people who despite their physical challenges have relentlessly pursued their dreams and earned honour and dignity."

"Disability, visible and invisible, is valid, and we need a discourse to create more awareness. Let's respect them and value such gladiators as the 'differently-abled' than 'disabled'," he said.

Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, Amit's upcoming show Zidd also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. The series is slated to release on January 22, 2021.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DisabilityAmit SadhAmit Sadh filmszidddifferently abled
Next
Story

Will do whatever is needed to ensure that the film industry stays in Maharashtra: IMPPA writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M28S

DNA: The world hopes for India's cheap Corona vaccine