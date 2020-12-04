Disability is only when someone gives up: Amit Sadh

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh says his upcoming starrer, the web series Zidd, is an ode to the bravery of an extraordinary man.

The series captures the true story of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Senger, who fought against all odds in war as well as personal life.

"The show is an ode to an extraordinary man's bravery, who believes in moving forward, whether it's fighting in a war or being in a wheelchair," said Amit.

Having played such an inspirational character, he points out the word 'disability' needs to be redefined, adding that physical challenges never restrict an individual from achieving a dream but giving up does.

"I truly believe a person's disability does not define or label them in any form. It is their will and determination that makes them stand out and is a huge inspiration," said Amit, adding: "Disability is only when someone gives up, and not because of a physical challenge. I know of many people who despite their physical challenges have relentlessly pursued their dreams and earned honour and dignity."

"Disability, visible and invisible, is valid, and we need a discourse to create more awareness. Let's respect them and value such gladiators as the 'differently-abled' than 'disabled'," he said.

Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, Amit's upcoming show Zidd also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. The series is slated to release on January 22, 2021.

