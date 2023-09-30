Disha Patani Clocks 7 Years In Industry, Says This About Sushant Singh Rajput-Starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'

New Delhi: Actor Disha Patani has completed seven years in Bollywood. Her debut film 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' turned 7 today. Recalling working on the movie, Disha said, "Seven years have passed since 'MS Dhoni,' and I feel extremely grateful for everyone who has supported me on this journey.

I would like to thank everyone for the love I’ve received for my portrayal of Priyanka, and I appreciate all of you who have never stopped showering me with immense love, especially my butterflies!! And, as they say, 'firsts are always special’, this film will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' biopic is on one of the most celebrated cricketers in our country, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film was released in 2016 and saw the late Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the role of Dhoni. It also starred Kiara Advani.

Disha, with her girl-next-door appeal and million-dollar smile, instantly became the talk of the town. Her chemistry with Sushant was widely appreciated. The biopic turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Sushant's career, who went on to receive several nominations in the Best Actor category at that year's awards ceremonies for his performance in the film. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.