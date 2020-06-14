हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani drops by rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s home on birthday. See pics

Disha was papped outside Tiger’s home in the afternoon. She looked chic in a cream floral dress.

Disha Patani drops by rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s home on birthday. See pics
Images Courtesy (L-R): Yogen Shah, Instagram/@kishushroff

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani, who turned 28 on Saturday, visited rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff at his home in Mumbai to celebrate her special day. Disha was papped outside Tiger’s home in the afternoon. She looked chic in a cream floral dress. Disha has also shared a glimpse of how she enjoyed her day with Tiger’s sister Krishna. The duo shares a fabulous bond. Tiger, meanwhile, was pictured in his balcony and posed for the paps from there.

Take a look at how Disha celebrated her birthday with the Shroffs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Papp ninjas got me good  thanks for this one guys ran out of insta material 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

And, here’s how Tiger Shroff wished Disha the ‘rockstar’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also had a special wish for ‘Deeshu’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani

A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) on

Disha also shared the picture of her birthday cake - of the cartoon character Naruto - and how she ended her day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to dating each other for years now. However, they have never opened up about their relationship status in public. They are almost a fixture by each other’s side at every event, screenings and family functions. Krishna often hangs out with them and also makes appearances on Disha’s Instagram timeline quite often.

On the work front, Disha has ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan, ‘KTina’ and ‘Ek Villain 2’ in the pipeline.

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffDisha Patani birthdaydisha pics
Next
Story

Anupam Kher, missing wife Kirron Kher on birthday, posts the sweetest wish for her
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M29S

Are Delhi and Maharashtra not working seriously in battle against Coronavirus?