Disha Patani drops by rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s home on birthday. See pics

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani, who turned 28 on Saturday, visited rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff at his home in Mumbai to celebrate her special day. Disha was papped outside Tiger’s home in the afternoon. She looked chic in a cream floral dress. Disha has also shared a glimpse of how she enjoyed her day with Tiger’s sister Krishna. The duo shares a fabulous bond. Tiger, meanwhile, was pictured in his balcony and posed for the paps from there.

Take a look at how Disha celebrated her birthday with the Shroffs.

And, here’s how Tiger Shroff wished Disha the ‘rockstar’.

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also had a special wish for ‘Deeshu’.

Disha also shared the picture of her birthday cake - of the cartoon character Naruto - and how she ended her day.

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to dating each other for years now. However, they have never opened up about their relationship status in public. They are almost a fixture by each other’s side at every event, screenings and family functions. Krishna often hangs out with them and also makes appearances on Disha’s Instagram timeline quite often.

On the work front, Disha has ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan, ‘KTina’ and ‘Ek Villain 2’ in the pipeline.