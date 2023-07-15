Disha Patani Drops Sultry Pictures Looking Ravishing In A Stunning Bodycon Dress, Fans Call Her 'Hottie'

New Delhi: On Friday night, Disha dropped a bomb on social media and took over the internet. The actress shared a series of her sensual pictures on Instagram and made jaws drop. Disha is known for her bold and beautiful looks and this one definitely adds up in the list. Disha can be seen slaying in a sultry black bodycon dress and fans cannot keep calm.

Disha slayed an all-black bodycon attire, left her shiny wavy locks open and went for well-defined bold-eye make-up. She paired up her look with chunky jewellery and tied her whole look together. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'Hotness.' 'Ufff this is too irresistible,' added another and many others commented, 'Hottie.'

The hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.