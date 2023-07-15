trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635745
NewsLifestylePeople
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani Drops Sultry Pictures Looking Ravishing In A Stunning Bodycon Dress, Fans Call Her 'Hottie'

Disha slayed an all-black bodycon attire, left her shiny wavy locks open and went for well-defined bold-eye make-up. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Disha Patani Drops Sultry Pictures Looking Ravishing In A Stunning Bodycon Dress, Fans Call Her 'Hottie' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Friday night, Disha dropped a bomb on social media and took over the internet. The actress shared a series of her sensual pictures on Instagram and made jaws drop. Disha is known for her bold and beautiful looks and this one definitely adds up in the list. Disha can be seen slaying in a sultry black bodycon dress and fans cannot keep calm. 

Disha slayed an all-black bodycon attire, left her shiny wavy locks open and went for well-defined bold-eye make-up. She paired up her look with chunky jewellery and tied her whole look together. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'Hotness.' 'Ufff this is too irresistible,' added another and many others commented, 'Hottie.'

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

The hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded