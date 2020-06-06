Disha Patani flaunts her svelte figure in a latest picture drop on Instagram!

New Delhi: Bollywood babe Disha Patani is heating up Instagram with her latest picture drop which reminds us of her 'Malang' days. She can be seen flaunting her svelte figure, washboard abs in ripped denim shorts and white crop top.

Check it out here:

Much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast and works out regularly to stay fit and fab.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha's fresh on-screen jodi got a thumbs up from the audiences.

This fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.