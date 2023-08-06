Disha Patani Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In A Sizzling Red Bikini, Drops Sensual Pics

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following in millions and they all went gaga with Disha's latest post. The 'Malang' actress dropped new pics flaunting her washboard abs and fans are in love.

She recently took to social media to share a series of photos from her upcoming campaign with Calvin Klein and boy are the photos turning up the heat. In the photos, the actress can be seen getting rain-soaked in a red bikini set and a white open shirt. Disha can be seen lying on the floor, her silhouette is visible as she arches her back, with her legs folded and hands resting on her hair, giving a true sense to the word sensuality.

The hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.