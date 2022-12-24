Disha Patani gets clicked in plunging neckline corset bodysuit, flaunts her super-toned figure

NEW DELHI: Actress Disha Patani is one of the hottest celebrities of tinsel town. She is a fitness enthusiast and her washboard abs often sets out major fitness goals for her fans. The actress is often clicked making stunning outings in Mumbai where she flaunts her toned svelte body. Lately, Disha has been hitting headlines for her rumoured relationship with Serbian model and gym trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai showcasing her super-toned body. She donned a cleavage-baring black corset top and cargo pants, and looked smoking hot in the sultry attire. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, she was seen flaunting her flawless body in a busty corset top and cargo pants. She kept her hair loose, and looked gorgeous as ever as she got papped out of a restaurant in Mumbai.

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. "Ready to swim wear, she can hit beaches any time, any day ," another fan added, "Beautiful."

Disha also took to social media and gave a glimpse of her latest look. She uploaded pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black body-hugging dress.

At the same time, several others trolled her for wearing a swimsuit over cargo pants, and called her inspired from Urfi Javed. One of the social media users wrote, “Competition between Urfi n Disha," another comment reads, “Urfi follower it such a shame." A third social media user wrote, “Second Urfi Javed."