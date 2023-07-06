Disha Patani Glams Up For Hello Magazine Cover In Sheer Dress, Shares Her Unknown Journey From Bareilly To B-Town - Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for her svelte figure, hot looks and stunning dance numbers. But what most people don't know about is how she landed in showbiz and glamour world. The July issue of Hello Magazine unravels the mystery behind the sensational star's journey from Bareilly to B-Town.

DISHA PATANI ON HELLO COVER

The caption of the post reads: #HELLOCover: Make way for our July Cover Star, Disha Patani (@dishapatani)!

.

Her journey from Bareilly to B-Town is well-documented, as is her tryst with films. Presently, this nimble yet graceful actor is the talk of the town for her upcoming big-ticket projects. Disha channels her inner goddess at KAI’s Songbird (@kaisongbird) in Doha, dressed in an embellished Arabella gown from Chic & Holland (@chicandholland), with a three-line exquisite necklace from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas (@birdhichand). The handcrafted neckpiece features brilliant-cut diamonds in various shapes, set in 18k white gold.



cre Trending Stories

In our July issue, HELLO! reconnects with the sensuous star on her confidence, philosophies for life, and living in contentment. Get your copy from the link in the bio now.

Dressed in a sheer shimmery cut-out dress, Disha Patani looks smoking hot. She made her acting debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani in the lead. Today, she has over 58 Million followers on Instagram alone.

DISHA PATANI UPCOMING FILMS

The actress has come a long way in all these years. After starring in movies like Baaghi, Radhe, Malang is all set to entertain her fans in 'Project K', 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and an upcoming film Superstar Surya.

The hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practising tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion towards fitness and work is unmatchable.