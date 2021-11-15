Disha Patani grooves in red bikini inside pool, sister Khusboo grabs attention in yellow, watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani rocks her bikini look like no other. She is known to be a true beach girl and often flaunts her perfect bikini body while she is holidaying on any beach. And she is back at it again!

On Monday, Disha dropped a sizzling picture of herself, sporting a printed red bikini, while she is chilling in blue water. Accompanying her is her elder sister Khusboo, who is seen in a yellow bikini. Well, there is no doubt that Disha's latest photo will drive away mid-week blues of her fans. Not many are aware, that Khusboo is serving as an Indian Army officer. She often features on her sister and actress Disha's timeline.

Take a look at their picture below:

Speaking about the actress' love for the two-piece outfit, Disha and bikinis are a match made in heaven. The actress has a wide collection of exotic bikinis, and has innumerous times made her fans go weak on their knees.

Disha is currently on a vacation. She has been sharing glimpses of her getaway on social media. In one of the videos, Disha is seen having a fun time with her pals.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhudheva’s directorial venture titled 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The action film featured Salman Khan in the lead role.

Disha will be seen next in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'. The cast also includes Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha has Ekta Kapoor’s 'KTina' lined up as well.