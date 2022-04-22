One thing Disha Patani is known for apart from acting skills is her fitness level. The actress is a true gym freak who loves abs and toned body. Thanks to her time in gym, the actress stays in shape that the rest world could just dream of. In her series of 'weight lifting' videos, Disha, today posted a stunning video where she is seen pulling weight with ease. Her video went viral on Instagram as soon as she posted it.

Disha was wearing a casual outfit in the post. The no-caption video had received more than 3.5 lakh hearts and over 1,600 comments by the time of writing this article.

For those who don't know, she is also trained in martial arts and often shares her stunning videos on Instagram. She often demonstrates how effortlessly she can lift weights and do different exercises, including flying kicks, etc.

In case you are looking for inspiration to get back to the gym to get back into shape or are thinking of taking your fitness routine to the next level, don't forget to see Disha Patani's workout videos! They will definitely ignite a fire in you to put on those sports shoes.

Take a look at her fitness videos:

1. In this video, Disha successfully performs a rack pull of 5 reps with 80 kg of weights. It's no easy task but Disha does it like a pro.

2. In this kickass video, Disha floors her fans by performing a flying kick. She does it so effortlessly and the video in slow motion makes it look even cooler.

3. Can you believe she performed a back flip from an elevated stack of mats? Disha's badass moves are too daring to handle and are so inspiring for women trying to get into physical fitness!

On the work front, Disha has finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments.