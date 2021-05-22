Disha Patani’s ‘clean’ backflip leaves rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff impressed- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani, who is basking high after the success of her recently released film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,’ has once again impressed her fans and beau Tiger Shroff.

Disha, who is a fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her doing a perfect backflip.

The actress did the stunt so effortlessly that all her fans including her boyfriend Tiger were drooling over her. Disha, who is a fan of the K-pop group BTS, shared the video on their new song titled ‘Butter’.

She wrote, “Wish this would feel more like butter.. my coach @nadeemakhtarparkour88..”

Although, Disha wasn’t much impressed with her backflip as she expected it to be more like a butter but beau Tiger was totally impressed and without wasting much of his time, he wrote, “Clean” along with clap, fire, and awestruck emoticons on the video.

Disha’s workout sessions are often the talk-of-the-town as she keeps sharing her new skills with her fans on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Disha will be soon seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘KTina’ and Mohit Suri's ‘Ek Villain 2.’

Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen next in ‘Ganapath, helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role. He also has ‘Baaghi 4’ and ‘Heropanti 2’ in the pipeline.