New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in B-Town. She has always captivated her fans and audiences with her performances and appealing screen presence. While it has already been announced that the prominent actress is going to make her directorial debut with a music video for 'Kyun Karu Fikar', she surprised her fans once again by sharing an exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the song, which will be releasing tomorrow.

Sharing the BTS video from her directorial debut 'Kyun Karu Fikar', Disha Patani took to her social media and shared her excitement ahead of the release and captioned, "I really couldn’t think of any caption.. just me acting like i know what im doing.. btw that’s my directing face.. always happy and cheerful #KyunKaruFikar full video out tomorrow."

In the BTS video, we can see Disha preparing for the shoot and enjoying her directorial debut.

Talking about her personal life, Disha is rumoured to be dating Siberian model Aleksander Alex Ilic and is often seen hanging out with him. She was previously believed to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. While the two never confirmed their relationship, their on and off screen chemistry spoke a lot about their bond. The duo parted ways last year and despite the separation, Disha continues to share a close bond with the Shroff family.

Soon after Disha dropped the video, her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section of the post with their cutesy reactions. Notably, her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff also reacted to Disha's latest post. Take a look.

From 'Hui Malang' to 'Slow Motion' to 'Do You Love Me', Disha has always left us amazed with her dance moves in her songs. As for 'Kyun Karu Fikar', it is going to be a one-of-a kind music video, and the assets that came out are giving us international vibes. The song feels like an anthem to being carefree, and we definitely cannot wait for our young actress to show her directorial skills in this video.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has ‘Kanguva’ and Suriya 42 in the pipeline.