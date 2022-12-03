Disha Patani sizzles in sultry brown tassel bikini at beach, sets the mood for weekend, see PICS

NEW DELHI: Baaghi girl Disha Patani has a mammoth fan following on social media and the actress known how to keep them entertained. The actress recently took some time out of her tight scheduled and dropped some photos of her from an undisclosed foreign destination.



In the first photo, Disha can be seen chilling on the beach in a brown tassel bikini. In another picture, she is seen enjoying inside a pool. She simply captioned the post "Random." Her vacation pictures are enough to make us crave to pack our bags and jet off to a beach location.



Take a look at her latest pictures below:

Disha Patani is undoubtedly a beach enthusiast and often drops her photos and videos in swimsuits. She often shares pictures from her travel diaries and her fans are in love with them.





On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller film 'Ek Villain 2'. The film also starred John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and opened mostly to negative reviews. She has next 'Yodha',

'Project K' and and untitled film by Sivakumar Jayakumar in her kitty.



Disha will be sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in action-thriller 'Yodha', which is slated to release in July 2023. Earlier, when Dharma Productions head hhoncho Karan Johar unveiled the first look of the film, it left the viewers thriller and excited at the same time. South actress Rashii Khanna will be making her Bollywood debut with the film.