Disha Patani

Disha Patani slays in a hot pink Calvin Klein monokini—Pic proof

Disha is a gym regular and also shares videos of her trying the flying kicks, front flips etc. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Disha Patani

New Delhi: B-Town stunner of an actress Disha Patani is known for her solid social media presence and that explains her massive 24.6 million fanbase on Instagram. The generation next star is a fitness freak and keeps sharing inspiring posts, keeping her fans in a happy space.

The actress, who is an avid user of Instagram, recently shared a picture which probably must be from a photoshoot. She oozes oomph in a hot pink Calvin Klein monokini and the picture has been liked by 1, 521, 983 users.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha is a gym regular and also shares videos of her trying the flying kicks, front flips etc. She performs these stunts under the supervision of her trainer. Both Disha and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff are majorly into fitness and that's another common point of interest between the two.

On the work front, she is busy this year with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

 

