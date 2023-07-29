Disha Patani Steps Out On A Date Night With A Dashing Mystery Man, Gives Shy Smile When Papped - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani's personal life has always caught fans' attention. Earlier, there have been strong rumours about the fitness enthusiast being in a relationship with Tiger Shroff, but the two never really admitted to it in public. Now, the latest goss is that they have broken up and it has been quite some time. Disha has been spotted with a dashing mystery man a couple of times, but who is he?

WHO IS DISHA PATANI'S MYSTERY MAN?

Well, let's break the ice. He is actually her trainer Alexander Alex Ilic, who is also an aspiring actor-model. The two are great friends and are not dating unlike what netizens are speculating after spotting them recently again on a coffee date night. When papped by the prying cams, Disha gave shy smiles to the waiting photographers. Take a look here:



DISHA PATANI'S DATING LIFE

Disha and her trainer Alex have been spotted together on a couple of times and are great friends. In fact, some reports claim that the actress is also helping out Alex in learning Hindi for his web-show debut.

Neither Disha nor Tiger have commented on their current relationship status as yet.

Disha Patani was seen opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2' and now has Suriya 42, Yodha, and Project K (now titled Kalki 2898 AD) alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.