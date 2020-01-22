Disha Patani takes some style inspiration from Beyonce as she steps out to promote 'Malang'

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has added another set of stunning pictures of herself to her 'Malang' diaries. On Wednesday, as stepped out to promote 'Malang', her forthcoming film with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha took some style inspiration from pop star Beyonce.

Disha looked gorgeous in a wine coloured dress from Beyonce's clothing line. She aced her OOTD with black boots, statement earrings and wavy hairdo.

"Beyonce got me like... #Malang," she captioned her post.

Here's how Disha channelled her inner Beyonce.

Disha never fails to impress the fashion police with her appearances. She is arguably one of the most well-dressed celebrities in the industry.

On Tuesday, when Disha promoted 'Malang' on the sets of 'Indian Idol', she oozed oomph in a black thigh-high slit maxi dress and looked like a million bucks.

Take a look:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Malang' is a revenge drama directed by Mohit Suri. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. The film is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman. 'Malang' will be Disha's first film with Aditya.

'Malang' releases on February 7.