Disha Patani turns up the heat in a hot pink monokini, sets internet on fire—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most sought-after actresses Disha Patani surely knows how to set the internet on fire. Her posts go viral in seconds, creating a frenzy online. And this makes her the queen of Instagram on this side of the planet.

Disha in her recent post can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a hot pink Calvin Klein monokini. She wrote: “Hello, Summer! #MyCalvins @calvinklein.”

The beautiful star is often spotted hanging out with her 'Baaghi 2' co-star and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Her personal life grabs headlines as the two are regulars at popular Mumbai hangout zones.

The shutterbugs love to click them together.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. Reportedly, she will be seen playing a trapeze artist in the film. 'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The film also features Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh to name a few. It will release this Eid, June 5, 2019.

Disha also happens to be a fitness enthusiast much like Tiger Shroff. Well, that's another common preference between the two.