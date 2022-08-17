New Delhi: The hottest 'it' couple of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's romance has always hogged attention. Although the duo never really made their relationship status public, the prying eyes often caught them either holidaying together or attending a party hand-in-hand. But looks like this one too is headed for a splitsville.

Several reports claim that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have broken up. However, much like their affair, even their break-up reports have not been confirmed by the stars as yet.

Now, Disha recently shared a cryptic Insta story which went viral amid break-up rumours. She put up the lyrics of the song 'Gonna Be Okay' by Brent Morgan. 'If no one ever told you, its all gonna be okay.'

Other conflicting reports also suggest that nothing is wrong with the duo and that they are very much together. Neither Disha nor Tiger have commented on the development as yet.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the thriller Ek Villain Returns by filmmaker Mohit Suri. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. She will next be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha.