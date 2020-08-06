Disha Salian talked to a friend for 45 mins just before her death and discussed her professional life

New Delhi: The twin deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 and his former manager Disha Salian on June 8, 2020, has raised enough suspicion amongst fans, who on social media platforms have been pressing for a fair probe.

According to Mumbai police sources, Disha allegedly died by falling off the high-rise apartment on the night of June 8. During that time, the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak was at its peak. On June 9, Disha's body was taken to Shatabdi Hospital where her COVID-19 test was carried out. The report came on June 11, confirming that she was COVID-19 negative. After that, the body was taken for autopsy.

The Mumbai police have the complete June 8 CCTV footage of the building which shows only essential services and staff entered the apartment. The police have recorded statements of all who entered the apartment that day.

Disha worked with a company named Cornerstone, through which she came into contact with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, their association was completely professional.

Just ahead of Disha's mysterious death, she talked to a friend for nearly 45 minutes discussing her professional life. She shared how she is unable to confirm a few deals.

It has been nearly two months to Disha's death, and recently Mumbai police urged the people to share information or evidence, if they know of, related to Disha's death.