Divyanka Tripathi Recovering After Breaking Multiple Bones, Vivek Dahiya Shares Recovery Updates

Actress Divyanka Tripathi broke both her forearm bones due to falling from a height and underwent immediate surgery on 18 April. She shared the message for fans regarding her health. Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram account to share this video of Divyanka's recovery update from the hospital. Later Divyanka also shared this video in her Instagram story.

In the Video Divyanka Tripathi said, "Hello, my surgery has been done. I am also getting discharged. My doctors are also very happy with the recovery. I have also started working with my physio because I want to bounce back quickly. I also want to thank all of you for thinking so much about me. I got everyone's love, but regretfully I could not respond to everyone. I apologize for this.

Thank you people for giving me privacy because this was a slightly traumatic experience in my life. I am thankful for all your love" she added.

In this message video, the actress can be seen with a bandage on one hand as she sits on the hospital bed.

Following up on the same incident, Vivek Dahiya on Thursday, Shared the X-ray of actress Divyanka's hand on social media, which revealed that there is a fracture in her arm and she will undergo surgery on April 19. He also wrote a note in which he gave information about her health. The note read, "Divyanka is on the road to recovery. Yesterday evening she fell from a height in an accident, due to which both bones in her arm were broken and she was advised immediate surgery. We appreciate your love and prayers." It means a lot to all our fans and media friends. Although Divyanka is in pain, we would like her to spend time with her family. '

Divyanka and Vivek got married in July 2016. The actress is known for her roles in popular shows like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.She also secured the position of first runner-up of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.