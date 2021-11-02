Diwali 2021: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt's trendy festival wardrobe will inspire you!

New Delhi: It is Diwali time and which means, buying new clothes and accessories is on the cards. Our Bollywood leading ladies including Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt are famous for their style game. Their fans can actually get inspired by glam looks and get going for the festival shopping.

Check out the photos of Deepika, Kriti and Alia to take a cue for your own Diwali outfits:

While Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have been ruling the roost for a while, Kriti Sanon cemented her position in the league of top female stars with the sleeper success of Mimi, a film that truly proved to be a turning point in her career.

Such has been the impact of the film that the song ‘Param Sundari’ even made it to the Global Billboard Charts.

Recently, her film Hum Do Humare Do with Rajkumar Rao streamed on the OTT platform and has received a mixed response from fans.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in her kitty. Also, an untitled venture of Shakun Batra co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi is lined-up.

Alia is super busy with Brahmastra, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings as her upcoming ventures.