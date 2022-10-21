Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khuranna manages his work commitments before leaving for his hometown Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been burning the midnight oil as he is juggling between shooting for 'An Action Hero', 'Dream Girl 2' and his brand commitments.

The talented actor has been working double shifts to ensure he finishes everything on his platter before he travels to his hometown, Chandigarh to spend Diwali with his parents.

It will be a two-day trip but Ayushmann is looking forward to it. He throughly enjoys this time of the year and likes going back to the house he grew up in. He basks in all the festivities and spends quality time with his loved ones.

Talking about the same Ayushmann shares “Diwali is one of my favorite festivals and I truly look forward to it. I have been in a hectic shooting schedule for Dream Girl 2 and An Action Hero but I have somehow managed to get 2 days off during which I am planning a quick trip to my hometown, Chandigarh."

He further adds "I am looking forward to relishing my mother's cooked food, all the mithai's and spending time with my whole family."