NewsLifestylePeople
AYUSHMANN KHURANNA

Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khuranna manages his work commitments before leaving for his hometown Chandigarh

It will be a two-day trip but Ayushmann is looking forward to it. He throughly enjoys this time of the year and likes going back to the house he grew up in. He basks in all the festivities and spends quality time with his loved ones.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khuranna manages his work commitments before leaving for his hometown Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been burning the midnight oil as he is juggling between shooting for 'An Action Hero', 'Dream Girl 2' and his brand commitments. 

The talented actor has been working double shifts to ensure he finishes everything on his platter before he travels to his hometown, Chandigarh to spend Diwali with his parents.

It will be a two-day trip but Ayushmann is looking forward to it. He throughly enjoys this time of the year and likes going back to the house he grew up in. He basks in all the festivities and spends quality time with his loved ones.

Talking about the same Ayushmann shares “Diwali is one of my favorite festivals and I truly look forward to it. I have been in a hectic shooting schedule for Dream Girl 2 and An Action Hero but I have somehow managed to get 2 days off during which I am planning a quick trip to my hometown, Chandigarh."

He further adds "I am looking forward to relishing my mother's cooked food, all the mithai's and spending time with my whole family."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles