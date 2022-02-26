Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan angry with his nanny, says 'do not touch me'

NEW DELHI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan continues to be social media favourites. The starkid grabs headlines with his cute antiques everytime he steps out.

On Saturday (Feb 26), Taimur was papped along with his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and looked cute as a button. He was dressed up in a black tee and jeans and had a face mask on. The junior nawab was caught on camera asking his nanny not to touch him.

A video shared by celeb photographer Viral Bhayani showed Taimur following his momma as they stepped out of the building. He was followed by his nanny, who he asks, 'not to touch him'. Later on, Tamiur walks along with his nanny, and she keeps her hand on his back directing him to the car.

It appeared that like other children of his age, Taimur was expressing anger at his nanny, and didn't like her guidance and direction.

Take a look at the video below:

Kareena was last spotted by paparazzi along with her BFFs Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor as she attended the star-studded post-wedding bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at Ritesh Sindhwani's residence on Thursday night.

An avid social media user, Kareena often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. On Jeh's first birthday, Kareena dropped a series of photos of the toddler's cute moments with Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. The film will release on August 11, 2022. As per reports, she will also begin shooting with Sujoy Ghosh for his next thriller with 'Jaideep Ahlawat'. The film is an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

