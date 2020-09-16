Does anyone care about people who use drugs to make the pain of living go away? Pooja Bhatt asks

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has highlighted about the prevalence of drug abuse in a certain section of society which is done to "make the pain of living go away". Her tweet comes at a time when Bollywood is facing a drug nexus probe amid the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society,who use drugs to make the pain of living go away? The ones who are too battered & broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty & squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 16, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing into alleged drug use in the industry. Names of a few celebs were reportedly taken by Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty when the NCB interrogated her.

Rhea was arrested last week in connection with a drug case linked to Sushant's death.